Posted: May 19, 2020 10:53 AMUpdated: May 19, 2020 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Kiddie Park will open on Tuesday, June 2nd for the full season.

Kiddie Park Manager David Lea said they have been in contact with the health department. Plans are in place to keep you, their employees and the rides at Kiddie Park safe during your visit.

You are also recommended to wear a mask and bring hand sanitizer. Lea said we can work together to keep the Kiddie Park safe and fun for everyone.

The Kiddie Park will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. The park, located at 201 S. Cherokee Avenue, will be closed on Sunday and Monday.