Posted: May 19, 2020 10:39 AMUpdated: May 19, 2020 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech student, Devon Schell, was recently named the Downtown Kiwanis Club’s High School Student of the Month for March. Schell, a Nowata High School senior, is currently enrolled in the Culinary Arts program and will graduate May 19, 2020.

Schell said he has always loved the idea of being able to cook.

“What first piqued my interest in cooking was going on a mission trip for the first time and being forced into the kitchen to cook for kids,” Schell said. “Once I got to Tri County I saw all these ways you could express yourself through food.”

In addition to the Culinary Arts program, Schell is involved at both his high school and in his community. He plays football, basketball and golf. He is also a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FFA, Bible Club, Student Council, and Backgammon Club. He also attends mission trips every summer.

“Schell is a quiet, serious student who participates in many after hour events,” Tara Burkhead, TCT Culinary Arts Instructor. ” He is a leader in our program. He is a quiet professional.”

Upon graduation, Schell plans to attend Manhattan Christian College in Manhattan, Kansas, and major in Missionary Studies.

Tri County Tech student, Scout Webb, was also named the Downtown Kiwanis Club’s High School Student of the Month for March recently. Webb, a Bartlesville High School senior, is currently enrolled in the Marketing Management program and will graduate May 19, 2020.

“My favorite part of Marketing Management is all of the friends I have made,” Webb said,

Webb said her interest in marketing started at the end of her sophomore year.

In addition to the Marketing Management program, Webb is involved at both her high school and in her community. She is the BHS Student Body Vice President, is a member of the Superintendent's Advisory Council, and volunteers within her community.

“Webb is a prominent leader both inside and outside the Marketing Management program,” said Wyatt Gerth, Marketing Management Instructor. “Her time spent within the classroom consists of a high level of participation and encouragement.”

Upon graduation, Webb plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and obtain her Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing.