Posted: May 19, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: May 19, 2020 10:32 AM

Max Gross

Two Washington County women over 65 years old reportedly died due to COVID-19 according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. 32 total deaths have now been reported in the county. That is the fourth most of any county in the state. There are 304 cases and 257 listed recoveries in Washington County. Only one additional case is being reported on Tuesday.

Osage County is reported one more case for a total of 92, with eight deaths and 73 recoveries. Nowata County has seen no change with 23 case, 20 recoveries and zero deaths.

In terms of nursing homes, Adams PARC is listing 80 total cases (48 staff, 32 residents) and seven deaths. Bartlesville Health and Rehab has seen 90 total cases (58 residents, 32 staffs) and 17 deaths. These facilities have seen several recoveries but the specific number was not reported by the OSDH. Nowata County is also listing five cases at unknown nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Statewide cases are now at 5,489, an increase of 100 since Monday. Six new deaths were reported Tuesday making now 294 in Oklahoma. Over 4,100 Oklahomans are listed as recovered.

