Posted: May 19, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: May 19, 2020 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

Last Wednesday evening, the Bartlesville Police Department received several reports of gun shots in the area of Douglas Park. BPD Investigators are still attempting to locate 45-year-old Donte Lamont Ishem for questioning about the incident.

The call came in at 11:27 p.m. last Wednesday. While Officers were responding to this call, another call came in from the Jane Phillips Medical Center in reference to a male subject with a gunshot wound brought in by a private vehicle. The vicitm was sent to a Tulsa hospital via Life Flight.

Captain Jay Hastings said officers determined the victim at the hospital was in the 1500 block of SW 6th Street when the shooting occurred. He said investigators later served a search warrant on a nearby residence looking for a possible shooting suspect.

There seemed to be a disagreement between the subjects at the locations of the shooting. Captain Hastings said the BPD believes they knew each other to some degree.

The victim in the shooting was listed in critical condition last Thursday, but Captain Hastings said the individual is recovering in Tulsa. He said they now have issued an arrest warrant for Donte Ishem.

Mugshots of Ishem can be found above and below. Ishem is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. He also has multiple face tattoos, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918.338.4001 or call Crime Stoppers at 918.336.2583 to remain anonymous. The victim was listed in critical condition overnight.