Posted: May 19, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: May 19, 2020 10:16 AM
Bartlesville City Talk w/Councilor Trevor Dorsey
Tom Davis
Bartlesville City Councilman Trevor Dorsey joined us on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION show Tuesday.
Dorsey says holding steady in our reopening from COVID-19. Nothing changed at Monday's City Council meeting. The city's budget also holding up pretty well from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dorsey also talked about the street repairs and upcoming bond elections that were moved to August due to the pandemic.
