Posted: May 18, 2020 8:20 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 8:35 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council heard a presentation on the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget on Monday night. City Clerk/CFO Jason Muninger deduced through estimates that the sales tax for next fiscal year will drop down by roughly 4.3-percent. Two different models estimated total sales tax collection around $21 million.

Muninger pointed out that the current budget recommendation will not touch any of the reserve funds. The budget largely will be able to absorb hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Muninger says June collections could see a dent though.

Monday night’s agenda item did not call for any action. If phase three of the “Open Up & Recover Safely” Plan is enacted then a public hearing on the budget will be held on June 1. Statute says the budget must be ratified by June 23 ahead of the July 1 fiscal year start date.