Posted: May 18, 2020 8:12 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 8:34 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council declared four residential structures as dilapidated in their meeting at City Hall on Monday night.

Those four structures include:

1301 N. Choctaw

213 S. Hereford Avenue

306 S. Shawnee Avenue

300 E. Brahma Avenue

Later in the meeting, the council gave approval to replace the exterior east and south sheet metal and trim at the Dewey Fire Department. City Manager Kevin Trease said they will replace four overhead bay doors and three openers at the station as well. He said the fire station has seen a lot of use and abuse over the years and it needs to be brought up to date.

In the last couple months, one of the bay doors has suffered some damage. While that is being replaced, the City of Dewey believed that now would be the best time to replace the trim, the guttering, the doors, and the openers.

Trease said it could cost $22,000 to $23,000 to do all the work at the Dewey Fire Department. He said the money would come from the City of Dewey's Capital Improvement Budget for the year.