Posted: May 18, 2020 6:04 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 6:09 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education met virtually Monday evening. It was highlighted by the plans for the traditional graduation for the Bartlesville High School Class of 2020, the Project Lead the Way Distinguished District and the continuation of the child nutrition program moving forward.

The Class of 2020 Commencement will begin with the virtual graduation Friday, May 22, which can be seen and heard on Bartlesville Radio platforms 1400 AM, 93.3 FM, KWONTV.com and Facebook Live.

The traditional ceremony is set for Friday, July 24, at 8p.m. at Custer Stadium if it is safe to do so. The first weather delay date is Saturday, July 25, at 8 p.m. with the second weather delay date as Sunday, July 26, at 8 p.m.

Bartlesville Public School District named PLTW Distinguished District

Recently, all six of the district’s elementary schools, both of its middle schools, and its high school each earned Distinguished School status for 2019-20. Bartlesville is one of just 24 districts across the U.S. to receive the honor of being a Distinguished District and the only district with that status in Oklahoma. PLTW (Project Lead The Way) is a nonprofit organization that provides STEM curricula to millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

Bartlesville Public Schools offers PLTW Launch (K-5), PLTW Gateway (6-8), and PLTW Computer Science and Engineering courses at Bartlesville High School, with additional Engineering offerings available for students at Tri-County Tech.

Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley commented, “We are proud of this recognition for the quality, breadth, and depth of our STEM offerings in Bartlesville. This achievement reflects the hard work of many students and teachers as well as tremendous community support. The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation joined with community partners, including ConocoPhillips, to fund our elementary PLTW Launch program. Our middle school and high school programs are housed in suites provided by a major grant from Phillips 66 and depend on state and federal funding as well as local bond issues. ConocoPhillips has been a continuing partner for the Technology Student Association in our secondary schools. We are truly blessed.”

This is the first year the district’s six elementary schools could qualify as Distinguished Schools, which required that at least two STEM modules be offered at each grade level with 75% or higher participation in the prior year. The district curriculum will expand this next year to four STEM modules in every classroom from kindergarten through fifth grade. Only 14 other elementary schools in the state have received Distinguished School recognition for 2019-20.

This was the third consecutive year that both Central and Madison middle schools were named Distinguished Schools. That recognition requires that Gateway to Technology units be offered at each grade level, that at least 50% of the student body participates, and at least 25% of the students advancing to high school participate in two or more units while in middle school. There are only seven other middle schools in the state which received that recognition for 2019-20.

This is the second consecutive year that Bartlesville High School’s Computer Science program earned Distinguished School status, and the Engineering program at Bartlesville High School and Tri-County Tech also again received that recognition this year. Two of the 11 high school programs in the state receiving Distinguished School recognition are in Bartlesville. They had to provide at least three high school courses in the pathway, have at least 25% of students participate or have 33% of participating students take two or more PLTW courses, and have 95% of PLTW students complete End-of-Course assessments.

Through PLTW programs, students develop in-demand knowledge and skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take. As PLTW students progress through grades PreK-12, they are empowered to engage in problem-solving and process thinking, develop technical knowledge and skills, build communication skills, and explore career opportunities. Bartlesville now offers complete computer science and engineering pathways from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Action Topics Approved

The bids for the purchase of $2,660,000 combined purpose general obligation bonds, Series 2020A of the district and vote to award said bonds to the lowest bidder complying with the notice of sale which was BOK

2020A Bid TIC Verification Summary (ISD 30) 26 Minutes of Sale of Bonds 2020A The resolution providing for the issuance of combined purpose general obligation bonds, series 2020A in the sum of $2,660,000 by Independent School District Number 30 of Washington County, Oklahoma, authorized at elections duly called and held for such purpose; prescribing form of bonds; providing for registration thereof; providing for levy of an annual tax for the payment of principal and interest on the same and fixing other details of the issue; approving the forms of a continuing disclosure agreement and an official statement; establishing the district's reasonable expectation with respect to issuance of tax-exempt obligations for calendar year 2020 and designating the bonds as qualified tax-exempt obligations; and authorizing executions and actions necessary for the issuance and delivery of the bonds

27 Resolution Authorizing Issuance of Bonds 2020A Receive bids for the purchase of $550,000 combined purpose general obligation bonds, taxable series 2020B of the district and vote to award said bonds to the lowest bidder complying with the notice of sale and instructions to bidders or to reject all bids

18 Minutes of Sale of Bonds 2020B

2020B Bid TIC Verification Summary (ISD 30)

Bartlesville Public Schools UW Letter A resolution providing for the issuance of combined purpose general obligation bonds, series 2020B in the sum of $550,000 by Independent School District Number 30 of Washington County, Oklahoma, authorized at elections duly called and held for such purpose; prescribing form of bonds; providing for registration thereof; providing for levy of an annual tax for the payment of principal and interest on the same and fixing other details of the issue; approving the forms of a continuing disclosure agreement and an official statement; and authorizing executions and actions necessary for the issuance and delivery of the bonds

19 Resolution Authorizing Issuance of Bonds 2020B

A bid for the pavement projects at Central Middle School and Ranch Heights Elementary and the correlating Purchase Order as set out on Attachment "F"

Bids RHE and CMS paving project

Other Highlights:

Child Nutrition Program

Buses will deliver two meals to students on Thursday, May 21st due to buses not running on Friday, May 22nd. ● Grab and Go meal drive-throughs closed May 25-29 ○ Re-open June 1-July 31 (except July 3) at Central Middle School and Hoover Elementary ● Meals will be delivered on bus routes through July 31 ○ Except May 22, May 25, and July 3 ● Bus route meal deliveries may be adjusted depending on student participation.

The Sodexo Child Nutrition Renewal Amendment, SY20-21 was approved

Technology

Promethean ActivPanels & new teacher monitors installed at Ranch Heights, Wayside, and Wilson ● Chromebooks & hotspots for both elementary & secondary summer school programs with weekly swaps for malfunctioning/damaged/lost devices ● Preparing 109 additional carts & almost 3,000 Chromebooks to go from 6-8 shared Chromebook carts in each elementary school to a cart in every classroom ● Launch new websites and mobile app ● Link major textbook publishers and other services into Clever and PowerSchool for automatic rostering ● New services include DocuSign, PebbleGo, TumbleBookLibrary, WeVideo, Typing Club, and Follett eBooks for secondary ELA students.