Posted: May 18, 2020 2:47 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 2:47 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Courthouse is set to open up to the public on Tuesday. Per order of the Oklahoma Supreme Court occupancy is limited to 10 people per floor of the building including all staff. County officials say it will take communication with patrons and attorney’s to keep themselves from going over limits.

County offices will operate on a strict one customer at a time basis. Several officers shared their opinions on the matter including county treasurer Lynn Wesson.

No strict enforcement will be provided at this time but the Sheriff’s office will get involved if regulations are being breeched by the public. The courthouse will continue to follow guidelines passed down from the state supreme court.