Posted: May 18, 2020 1:17 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 2:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church and Hope Clinic in Bartlesville partnered up and put on a Day of Hope for the community on Saturday.

Lead Pastor Darryl Wootton said they had 500 bags full of groceries to give away. He said they had some grocery bags reserved for those who cannot get out of their homes.

There a senior adults that have not been out of their homes for two months now, and Spirit Church wants to bless them during unprecedented times. Spirit Church has also led an effort to take meals to healthcare works on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pastor Wootton said Washington County Emergency Management helped set up traffic cones to direct traffic during the Day of Hope on Saturday. He said they were there bright and early to help, and that their leadership is appreciated during this time of crisis.

Robert Wadsworth, the Executive Director for Hope Clinic, said they had 500 hygiene bags to give away as well on Saturday. He said at Hope Clinic, the believe cleanliness helps make a person whole and healthy.

Hope Clinic moved into a new building in February 2020. They are located at 101 Sooner Road. Before the pandemic, Hope Clinic was operating on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Wadsworth said they will get back to a normal schedule sometime in June, but in the meantime, they are still operating on Thursday evenings by appointment.

Spirit Church hopes to return to in-person services on Sunday, June 7th. They are located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard. Those who want to come are welcome, but the church will respect your decision to stay at home if you feel as if your health is at risk. You can listen to their services on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 on Sundays starting at 9:30 a.m. Spirit Kids Ministry will air after Pastor Wootton's sermon.