Posted: May 18, 2020 1:05 PMUpdated: May 18, 2020 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners received an update from the Regional Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Kelli Rader at Monday morning’s meeting. Rader said there have been many new hires in the Osage County office over the last couple months and the new branch location in Skiatook should be open soon.

As of Monday morning, Rader was able to report that Osage County had 91 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. Rader went on to say that if anyone feels like they need a test, don’t hesitate to get one, as they have an abundant supply of test kits available.

In order to find out more information regarding testing procedures, contact the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.