Posted: May 18, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: May 18, 2020 10:44 AM

Max Gross

A debate was heard about an upcoming livestock at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. Derek Dick with the Nowata County Fair Board talked about the options for holding the Dean McKee Livestock Show this weekend.

Dick estimated that 300-400 people could be in attendance at the Nowata County Fair Building. Dick presented several potential compromises to limit exposure to those in attendance. He consulted people putting on other livestock shows for ideas.

Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers also suggested limiting the building to 50% capacity. Dick said the Fair Board will hold a meeting on Tuesday. Ultimately, the commissioners said they will leave any decisions to the discretion of the fair board.