Posted: May 16, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: May 16, 2020 10:16 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County has 301 cases, 30 deaths and 248 recoveries as of Saturday. Osage County reports 91 cases,8 deaths and 64 recoveries. Meanwhile, Nowata County remains at 23 case, no deaths and 19 recoveries.

Stats from nursing homes by county:

Nowata: 5 cases, 0 deaths

Osage: 35 cases, 6 deaths

Washington: 161 cases, 24 deaths

As of Saturday, there are 5,237 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are three additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 30-May 13:

One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Caddo County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 288 total deaths in the state.