Posted: May 15, 2020 4:47 PMUpdated: May 15, 2020 4:47 PM

Tom Davis

"Tulsa is a finalist for Tesla's new factory," is what it reads on GOngressman Kevin Hern's Facebook Page.

"Tesla in Tulsa would be great new jobs, and fantastic for our community!" says Hern adding, "Elon Musk, we'd love to welcome you to Tulsa."

The Associate Press Reports:

" Tesla has picked Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as finalists for its new U.S. assembly plant, a person briefed on the matter said Friday.

The person says company officials visited Tulsa in the past week and were shown two sites.

It wasn’t clear if there were any other finalists in the mix. the person didn’t want to be identified because the site selection process is secret."