Posted: May 15, 2020 2:59 PMUpdated: May 15, 2020 3:07 PM

Garrett Giles

KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM would like to introduce the new Poll Question of the Day.

Account Executive Levi Wilson said the polls will open on Monday, May 18th.

The Maple Street Meat Market in Coffeyville, Kansas is sponsoring the Poll Question of the Day. Wilson said people can call 918.336.1400, go to bartlesvilleradio.com, or visit the Bartlesville Radio Facebook page to vote on a new poll question each day.

You will be asked about anything and everything! Do you wear a mask or no mask while you are in public? Do you like Coke or Pepsi? Maybe you're a Dr. Pepper lover! Either way, Wilson said KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM wants to know who you are while providing a fun activity for all to enjoy.

Get ready to answer KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM's Poll Question of the Day starting on Monday, May 18th if you live in the 918 or 620 area codes.