Posted: May 15, 2020 1:56 PMUpdated: May 15, 2020 1:56 PM

Max Gross

Despite announcing that city hall will be open the Bartlesville City Council has opted to hold a virtual meeting on Monday. The council is able to do so through Senate Bill 661 which allows for temporary modifications to open meetings law.

COVID-19 mitigation measures will be discussed at the meeting. Mayor Dale Copeland believes these will be discussed by the council for the foreseeable future.

City clerk/CFO Jason Muninger will present the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021. Also, the Capital Improvement Program budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be discussed. The city council meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Monday and can be viewed on the City of Bartlesville’s website.