Posted: May 15, 2020 11:12 AMUpdated: May 15, 2020 11:12 AM

Ty Loftis

The Mayor’s for Monarchs project plant sale will take place on Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 in the morning at the Eastland Shopping Center. This is collaboration between the City of Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Council of Garden Clubs.

The sale will feature several plants, including milkweed, which is necessary for monarchs that migrate through Oklahoma in the spring, and for those that stay in Oklahoma. Nectar flowers will also be for sale, something that is needed during the fall migration season. The Green Thumb Garden Club will be giving away 70 sapling trees to celebrate 70 years as a club in Bartlesville.

The plant sale is a major fundraiser for the group and helps support these collaborative projects. For more information, call 918-213-5519 or visit the Bartlesville Green Thumb Garden Club Facebook Page.