Posted: May 15, 2020 9:18 AMUpdated: May 15, 2020 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville City Hall’s hours will be temporarily amended to accommodate public access at City Hall. This will allow staff to clean and disinfect common areas upon reopening some portions of the facility beginning Monday, May 18th.

Until further notice, hours at City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., will be 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Portions of the facility reopening on Monday are: