Posted: May 14, 2020 1:40 PMUpdated: May 14, 2020 3:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested and charged with lewd molestation of an eight-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy. Jamin Mattocks had a $100,000 bond set in Washington County court. He was charged with one felony count.

According to an affidavit, Mattocks would allegedly watch pornography with the female child around. He made inappropriate contact with the girl in several instances. The child made these claims during an interview with DHS. The girl’s mother was told these things by Mattocks as well. Mattocks also claims to have touched the male child inappropriately as well.

An active protective order against Mattocks was granted to all involved parties.