Posted: May 14, 2020 1:18 PMUpdated: May 14, 2020 1:23 PM

Garrett Giles

On Mother's Day, 17-year-old Shakiah Crawford spent time at the Walmart in Bartlesville with a sign that read: “Pray for the Mothers with Angel Babies.”

Crawford said she did this to encourage any mother in the area that has lost a son or daughter. She said she also did it to lift up anyone who has suffered a miscarriage or still birth.

At the age of 15, Crawford suffered a miscarriage. Ever since then, Mother's Day has been tough for Crawford. She said she remembers feeling so alone on a day that is aimed at making mothers feel special.

Crawford said she knows that there are other mothers out there that feel the same way she did. She said she wanted to hold up the sign and pass out hand-written cards (pictured below) to show them that they are not alone, and Mother's Day belongs to them too.

It is important to let people know that they are not alone. Crawford said mothers that have lost a child are still mothers. She said she also wanted to hold up the sign and hand out the cards to encourage those who have not gone through the pain of losing a child to be respectful and loving to those who have.

Life is shorter than we think it is. Crawford said she spent the majority of her pregnancy worrying about what others would think instead of enjoying the baby while she still had it. She said she learned to love, enjoy and appreciate the people she has in her life.

