Posted: May 14, 2020 10:50 AMUpdated: May 14, 2020 11:12 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed several key budget bills on Wednesday, setting up a showdown with lawmakers in his own party who quickly voted to override him.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Thursday, State Representative Derrel Fincher talked about the budget process and he explained how education funding got a slight cut in the state budget but wound up with more money in the end.

State Representative Derrel Fincher, who is is running for re-election in District 11, also talked about pending legislation that would allow for more access to the internet statewide, a couple of food bills he is sponsoring, virtual schools and advocating for citizens who become frustrated with the unemployment system.