Posted: May 13, 2020 6:41 PMUpdated: May 13, 2020 7:06 PM

Garrett Giles

According to a Facebook post made by The Nailspot in Bartlesville, a staff member who was previously exposed to the coronavirus on May 5th through May 7th has tested positive for COVID19. The Nailspot said if you were in the salon on those days, you could have been potentially exposed to the virus.

The Washington County Health Department recommends that any customer that was in the salon during this time self-isolate for 14 days. If you experience symptoms for the virus, you are asked to call the health department at 918.335.3005.

As recommended by the health department, The Nailspot will be closed for 14 days after the last possible exposure on Thursday. The salon hopes to re-open on Tuesday, May 26th.