Posted: May 13, 2020 3:17 PMUpdated: May 13, 2020 4:18 PM

Garrett Giles

During the Washington County Budget Board meeting on Wednesday morning, District One Commissioner Mitch Antle presented a copy of a McAfee & Taft resource packet based on return to work policy and procedures during the COVID19 pandemic.

For the most part, Washington County maintained operations in county government through the entirety of the pandemic as an essential service. Commissioner Antle said if they were to have shut down completely, they would have proven that county government is not essential, which is not true.

The COVID19 return to work policy and procedures were brought before the board by Commissioner Antle because there will always be changes that they will have to adapt to. He said he would be more inclined to see broad, infectious disease parameters.

It does not matter if it is COVID19 season, flu season or murder hornet season. Commissioner Antle said what matters is that they have something in their policy that they can default to in the future.

No action was taken on the item. Commissioner Antle said he will sit down and integrate an infectious disease protocol to include in Washington County's personnel policy if they are approved by the Budget Board and the Washington County Commissioners.