Posted: May 13, 2020 3:12 PMUpdated: May 13, 2020 3:12 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville women were arrested early Wednesday after they were found taking items from a vacant home. Jacqueline Flowers and Chaney Roach were arrested on complaints of second degree burglary for their roles in the incident. Roach also picked up another charge for providing a false name to officers.

According to an affidavit, an officer was called to a residence on the 1600 block of Arbor Drive in Bartlesville just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Two females were observed loading items in the back of a pickup. Just after 4:30 a.m. Roach left the residence and was stopped by officers. She provided a false name to an officer who knew her from previous interactions. Roach was arrested.

Roach said that the home belonged to Flowers. However, officers found the second defendant asleep at the residence. Flowers claimed to not know who owned the house. It was later determined that owner of the home was deceased.