Posted: May 13, 2020 2:15 PMUpdated: May 13, 2020 2:15 PM

Trey Stumpff

Dewey Fire will soon play host to an FF1 course. The class is comprised over 20 cadets from an array of departments ranging from Copan, Oglesby, Ramona, Ochelata, Sperry, and more.

In a statement Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade said, “We are honored to host the in house fire academy at Dewey Fire, giving these cadets a place to honor their skills, to better serve their areas or even began a career as a full time firefighter.”

The class will be taught by veteran instructors Paddy Metcalf, Ted Combs, and Barry Campbell; Barry is a former Dewey Fireman who is now currently a Bartlesville Firefighter.