Posted: May 13, 2020 1:29 PMUpdated: May 13, 2020 1:29 PM

Max Gross

The Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve is set to begin a phased re-opening featuring several of its amenities being available to the public once again. Phase one will begin May 20. CEO of the Frank Phillips Foundation Bob Fraser explains what that means.

Fraser emphasized that it was important to wait until they thought it was safe to begin opening the park. Woolaroc will initially limit the number of guests in each gallery during phase one. If things go according to plan the park will start allowing large events like weddings and other occasions to take place starting June 9. Fraser also added that the Frank Phillips Home will open on limited basis on June 2.

Woolaroc’s grounds were able to undergo some improvements during the shutdown period as well. The park was open for drive thru visits only for a brief period and saw record numbers the first time they opened with over 8,200 people coming.

The full statement from Fraser is available here.