Posted: May 12, 2020 4:51 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 5:08 PM

Garrett Giles

After winning full Senate approval nearly a week ago on a measure limiting liability for health care providers and facilities responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Julie Daniels of Bartlesville saw Senate Bill 300 signed by Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday, May 12th.

Daniels said those responding to the outbreak in Oklahoma will be protected from those alleging injury as a result of their treatment or care during this health emergency. She said providers and facilities have been working around the clock as thousands of Oklahomans have been infected by COVID-19. This measure simply gives limited liability protection to those on the frontlines helping patients with COVID-19 or those believed to have the virus.

As amended by the House, Senate Bill 300 creates the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Limited Liability Act. The measure provides that a health care facility or health care provider is immune from civil liability for any alleged loss or harm to a person with a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, unless the act or omission was the result of gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct.

The provisions of the measure will be in effect until October 31st, 2020, or until any emergency health declarations have ended. The measure is in effective now that it has been signed by Gov. Stitt.