Posted: May 12, 2020 2:28 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 2:46 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for making a fraudulent bomb threat towards the Bartlesville Public Library on Monday. Steven Ballard was charged with a felony count during a court appearance in Washington County on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, a report from a local website surfaced that Ballard was threatening to blow up the library. Officers arrived and saw Ballard holding an electronic device. When they made contact with him he was making nonsensical statements about the Mormon Church, 9/11, coronavirus and Kevin Costner.

Ballard stated he did not have any explosive devices when asked by officers. Ballard claimed he was just trying to get attention because he needed to expose the Mormon Church. Ballard then showed officers his tablet which he used to make several threatening online comments directed at the library.

The responding officer then consulted with Grand Lake Mental Health through a tablet. A specialist was able to speak with Ballard and determined he was having a mental health issue. The counselor stated that Ballard was not a threat to himself or others.

Ballard was taken to the Washington County Jail and booked on a $20,000 bond.