Posted: May 12, 2020 12:42 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 12:47 PM

Max Gross

NASCAR is set to become one of the first American sporting events to restart its action amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The top flight series of stock car racing will take to Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on Sunday and then again at the same track on Wednesday, May 20. NASCAR will run another Sunday Wednesday race pairing at Charlotte on May 24 and May 27. Ryan McGee of ESPN says the racing schedule has never looked like this before.

Two drivers with regional ties will be making their way back to the driver’s seat for the first time since March 8. Christopher Bell hails from Norman, Oklahoma and is in his debut season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Bell’s No. 95 Toyota briefly saw the lead in February’s Daytona 500 before crashing out of the race. Bell has yet to crack the top 20 in four races this year.

NASCAR veteran Clint Bowyer from Emporia, Kansas is a more familiar name. Bowyer has had a full-time ride in the cup series since 2005. He has 10 career race wins, most recently at Michigan in 2018. The 41-year-old Kansan currently drives the No. 14 Ford.

According to USA Today, drivers will be wearing masks as they leave their isolated motorhomes and make their way to their cars. There will be no fans at the race. The green flag will wave at 2:30 p.m.

(PHOTO COURTESY: NASCAR.com)