Posted: May 12, 2020 11:45 AMUpdated: May 12, 2020 12:15 PM

Garrett Giles

According to Adams Post-Acute Recovery Center Executive Director Rachel Shearer, there have been no new COVID19 cases in their facility in two weeks.

Shearer said they are doing everything they can to provide comfort to their guests and ensure families that they are doing a good job caring for their loved one.

There are currently 16 positive cases of COVID19 at Adams PARC in Bartlesville, which is down from the peak of 29 positive cases. Shearer said nine guests have recovered from the virus, but they are still in the building to continue rehab and nursing goals. She said a full staff is prepared to assist all guests who need care with their separate units for COVID19 negative, COVID19 positive, and unknown exposure.

Adams PARC is fully stocked on PPE's and they will continue to procure more as needed. Shearer said they are reporting their case numbers to the Washington County and State Health Departments as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Shearer said their team’s dedication to their guests and their families during this difficult time has truly been amazing. At Adams PARC, the staff continues to work tirelessly to comfort, heal, and return guests home to their loved ones. She said they are pleased to announce that another guest that is near and dear to them successfully recovered under their care and received a “fond farewell” on her way home with family last week. To have a guest return home, fully recovered, and have their family members’ pick them up with their team clapping and cheering is a remarkable feeling to the team at Adams PARC.

Adams PARC knows families are experiencing concern, due to the crisis our nation has endured, and in the event their loved one requires a hospitalization or a surgery, Shearer wants to ensure those families that Adams PARC is prepared to provide the individualized care plans their loved ones need for a successful recovery home. Amidst a pandemic, she said life goes on and people continue to need care for their unforeseen illnesses and injuries and for treatment in managing exacerbated symptoms of their diseases processes. That is where Adams PARC is able to bridge the gap from the hospital to home.

From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, Shearer said Adams PARC stepped up to continue providing the best care possible. Throughout this entire crisis, their goal was to be as proactive as possible working with our hospital partners to manage the COVID and non-COVID patient. She said they have been strategic with the logistics of their facility, creating dedicated units for COVID positive, COVID negative and unknown guest treatment areas. They have also worked to develop an inventory of PPE to allow us to care and provide treatments to their guests that exceed the CDC recommendations.

Ultimately, Adams PARC believes that they are more prepared than ever to manage the new “norm” in healthcare and to continue to provide their community with an exceptional post-acute recovery option that will get them back to the people they love, doing the things they love again.