Posted: May 12, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: May 12, 2020 10:28 AM

Max Gross

Washington County is seeing five more reported COVID-19 cases according to the latest update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. That brings the total cases numbers to 301, 29 associated deaths and 226 listed recoveries in Washington County.

Osage County is recording 89 cases, 62 recoveries and eight deaths. Osage County has the 10th most confirmed coronavirus cases of any county in the state. Nowata County is listing 22 cases, 19 recoveries and zero deaths.

At Washington County nursing homes there are 141 cases and 23 deaths associated with several facilities in Bartlesville. Osage County facilities have 34 cases and six deaths. Nowata County is listing three COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.

Statewide cases numbers are up to 4,732 on Tuesday, up 119 since Monday. Five new deaths are being reported by the OSDH which adds up to 278 in Oklahoma.

MORE INFO HERE.