Posted: May 12, 2020 7:35 AMUpdated: May 12, 2020 7:36 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Major League Baseball has taken some steps toward getting into action in 2020, but some major hurdles remain to get players on the field.

The MLB owners and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will meet with the MLB Players Association on Tuesday to discuss a plan to get baseball games started in the team's own stadiums in early July.

The proposal would be an 82-game season, with an expanded playoffs of 14 teams, up from the usual 10.

The first major issue will be money, as both the owners and players fight for bigger a piece of the pie for the 2020 finances. The owners proposal would offer a 50-50 split of revenue, something reports have said the players will certainly reject.

The schedules would be largely geographical, and there would be a universal designated hitter.

If baseball comes back, KWON - AM 1400 and FM 93.3 will be home to the St. Louis Cardinals in Northeast Oklahoma once again.