Posted: May 12, 2020 3:34 AMUpdated: May 12, 2020 3:34 AM

AP

Gov. Kevin Stitt says he plans to veto a key piece of the Republican Legislature's budget plan.

Stitt's announcement Monday signals how much the first-term governor's relationship with lawmakers of his own party has soured in recent weeks.

Stitt said he plans to veto two bills that temporarily divert about $111 million from the state's pension system to help ease budget cuts to public schools.

House and Senate leaders said Monday a veto override is one option they're considering. Republicans have enough votes to override Stitt's veto, but neither bill passed with a veto-proof margin in the Senate.