Posted: May 11, 2020 12:42 PMUpdated: May 11, 2020 12:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Pastor Rod MacIlvaine with Grace Community Church in Bartlesville will take to the airwaves once more to pray over our communities as the fight against COVID-19 presses on.

Last week, Pastor MacIlvaine said we need God for our physical well-being and our financial well-being; we need God to add purpose and depth to our lives.

Pastor MacIlvaine will pray for our communities on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. You can also watch the prayer time on Bartlesville Radio’s Facebook page or on kwontv.com.

This will be Pastor MacIlvaine’s eighth community prayer time on KWON. To follow along, you can find a prayer outline with this story at BartlesvilleRadio.com.

You can watch last week's prayer time with Pastor MacIlvaine below: