Posted: May 11, 2020 12:28 PMUpdated: May 11, 2020 12:29 PM

Trey Stumpff

Bartlesville Public Schools have released rules and guidelines for students in grades 6-12 who are retuning their Chromebooks from this school year.

The final Chromebook/hotspot swap for the school year will be on Thursday, May 14th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on the Hillcrest Drive loop at Bartlesville High School.

There will be no drive-through the week of Monday, May 18th to Friday, May 22nd. More information from BPS can be found below: