Posted: May 11, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: May 11, 2020 3:55 PM

Max Gross

One additional death and no additional COVID-19 cases are being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday. This is the 29th coronavirus death reported in Washington County. 296 positive cases are being reported with 220 recoveries. No new numbers are being reported in terms of long-term care facilities.

Nowata County is reporting 22 positive cases, 19 recoveries and zero deaths. Osage County is up to 88 cases, 70 recoveries and eight deaths at this time.

Across the state 4,613 cases are being reported. 24 new cases are being reported on Monday. 272 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19. Over 3,200 people have recovered from the virus in Oklahoma according to the OSDH report.

