Garrett Giles

Last week, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville began treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma therapy.

Convalescent plasma therapy involves an injection of plasma from a person who has recovered from the novel coronavirus into someone that has a severe case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. This plasma injection is rich in antibodies, which are proteins found in blood that fight specific bacteria and viruses.

Convalescent plasma therapy is part of a national clinical trial with the Mayo Clinic and American Red Cross to determine whether these injections are an effective treatment for COVID-19.

“Convalescent plasma therapy is a new and promising treatment option for COVID-19, and we are excited to be able to bring a national clinical trial to Washington County and the surrounding areas,” said Dr. Derek Matheson, one hospitalist leading the effort at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips. “We are doing all that we can to bring the most up-to date treatments to our patients and community.”

The Oklahoma Blood Institute and American Red Cross are in need of blood and plasma donations. If you are able to donate, please consider doing so. Visit the Oklahoma Blood Institute website, obi.org or the American Red Cross website, redcrossblood.org to find a blood drive near you.