Posted: May 11, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: May 11, 2020 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr says Cherokee Nation will reopen June 1.

According to Hoskin, the Cherokee Nation government will reopen with staggered shifts beginning June1 with safety protocols to reduce the chances of COVID-19 spread.

As for the casinos, Hoskin says the plans are still being worked and reworked to find the safest way to allow customers back to the gaming sites. The Chief says, for now, it looks like the smaller casinos will reopen on June 1 but the larger venues like The Hard Rock might be delayed a bit longer.