Posted: May 11, 2020 7:45 AMUpdated: May 11, 2020 7:45 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations, to Bonnie Mitchell for winning the "My Mom's Priceless Digital Scavenger Hunt" from Bartlesville Radio.

Bonnie wins a stay at the Price Tower plus tower and gallery tour passes and a gift certificate for the Copper Bar Restaurant.

Bonnie says her mom is 79-years-young and really should have been a teacher, a nurse or a Saint, but luckily God saw fit to make her a mom.

Bonnie says, "She taught her only, very awkward, uncoordinated child to ride a bike, roller skate and drive a car without pulling her hair out. Mom is truly priceless."

Congratulations, again, to Bonnie Mitchell, out My Mom's Priceless Digital Scavenger Hunt contest winner.

Thanks, to all our sponsors for making this possible: Truity Credit Union, Windles Rock and Jewelry, Mr. Klean Car Wash, Flowerland, The Cupcake Bar and Bakery, Simply Maid, Frida's Cocina Mexicana Restaurant and Looking Sharp Laundry and Dry Cleaning.