Posted: May 10, 2020 5:55 AMUpdated: May 10, 2020 6:04 AM

Garrett Giles

An extension of Washington County’s Disaster Emergency Proclamation for COVID-19 will be presented by Emergency Management Director Kary Cox in the next County Commissioners’ meeting.

Cox will also present a state and local agreement for Oklahoma COVID-19 Disaster Assistance.

An agreement for work on private property between Washington County District One, and James and Coleena Moore Family Wealth Prevention Trust, Owner and Operator of Indian Rock Estates, LLC will be considered.

Later in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners will open bids for the Wolfe Creek Bridge Project. A bid may be awarded for the construction of a triple eight-foot by six-foot reinforced concrete traffic rail.

The meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 11th in Commissioners’ meeting room on the second floor of the County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone.