Posted: May 09, 2020 3:30 PMUpdated: May 09, 2020 3:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday to discuss a wide array of issues.

There will be discussion regarding procedures for the public to properly enter the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings. This includes the proper way to go about cleaning these buildings throughout the day.

There will also be discussion regarding the possible canceling or postponement of the 2020 Resale due to the COVID-19 and further discussion regarding county investments and interest rates.

There will be possible action taken to award a bid to a company that would remove and dispose of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax. The commissioners will also consider rescheduling the countywide free dump day.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.