Posted: May 09, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: May 09, 2020 10:46 AM

Tom Davis

A Washington County man in the 50-64 age group is the latest person locally to die from COVID-19.

As of this advisory, there are 4,490 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are four additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 6-May 7.

Washington County has 296 cases 28 deaths and 215 recoveries.

Osage County has 88 cases, 8 deaths and 62 recoveries.

Nowata County has 22, 0 deaths and 19 recoveries.

Local long term health facility numbers show Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community with 55 resident cases, 27 staff cases and 18 deaths. There have been several recoveries at this facility with weekly "graduations" from the COVID-19 wing.

Adams PARC Post Acute Recovery Center 28 resident cases, 37 staff cases, 4 deaths and several recoveries.

Skiatook Nursing Home reports 23 resident cases, 14 staff cases,6 deaths and several recoveries.