Posted: May 08, 2020 3:31 PMUpdated: May 08, 2020 3:31 PM
Department of Public Safety Hoping to Issue Real ID's in July
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety hopes to begin issuing Real ID's to Oklahomans by July 1st at select locations. This date depends on COVID-19 restrictions and how quickly they are able to train employees with the tag agencies. The original target date to begin issuing the ID's had been April 30th of this year.
The Real ID Act sets forth requirements for a drivers license or other ID card to be accepted by the federal government for “official purposes” as defined by the United States Department of Homeland Security. Official purposes are defined as boarding flights, entering federal buildings or nuclear power plants.
The Department of Homeland Security's deadline was originally October 1st of this year, but it has since been moved back to October 1st of 2021. Even though the federal deadline was delayed, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has successfully issued close to 70 Real ID's to test the system. You may go to realid.ok.gov to find a list of documents that will be required when ordering the Real ID.
