Posted: May 08, 2020 1:48 PMUpdated: May 08, 2020 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Seniors from Wesleyan Christian High School and Pawhuska High School will be sharing their favorite school memories and playing their favorite music on Saturday afternoon for another edition of class days.

Senior salutes will begin airing at 1 p.m. for both schools and streaming live on KWONTV.com. Wesleyan Christian Class Days can be heard on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 and Pawhuska Class Days will air on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 AM 1500. You can also listen to the broadcast on our website, bartlesvilleradio.com.

If unable to listen live or if you would like to go back and listen again, go to our website where there will be a “Class Days” link under the community tab.