Posted: May 08, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: May 08, 2020 10:29 AM

Max Gross

One more death in Washington County due to COVID-19 is being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. That brings the death total to 27 in Washington County.

There are now 289 reported cases in the county and 200 listed recoveries. Six new cases are being reported as of Friday. Washington County is reporting 140 cases and 21 deaths associated with nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Osage County is reporting four more cases for a total of 82. There are 62 listed recoveries and eight deaths in Osage County. Six of those deaths are affiliated with the Skiatook Nursing Home.Nowata County remains at 21 positive cases with zero deaths.

Statewide case numbers are now at 4,424, an increase of 96 since yesterday. 266 deaths in Oklahoma are being reported by the OSDH. 3,064 COVID-19 patients are listed as recovered.

