Posted: May 07, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: May 07, 2020 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

A two-year old boy from Mayes County who had went missing Wednesday afternoon has been found safe and unharmed.

The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says the boy disappeared from his family's property near Salina around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple neighboring law enforcement agencies and volunteers searched the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A Mayes County Sheriff's Office Facebook post extends a huge thank you to everyone involved with the search and rescue of the boy. The toddler was found approximately two miles from where he disappeared.