Posted: May 07, 2020 12:08 PMUpdated: May 07, 2020 12:10 PM

The National Day of Prayer was held on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at Tower Center at Unity Square.

The annual local prayer event for the National Day of Prayer was held from noon to 1:00 p.m., in the parking lot, drive-up style, at Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. The NDP committee followed all the COVID-19 guidelines and asked all attendees to remain in their cars with windows up listening to the radio for audio on KWON AM1400 or FM 93.3. Video and audio were available streaming online at kwontv.com and the KWON Facebook page. It could also be heard on the free Bartlesville Radio app under KWON or online at bartlesvilleradio.com under the KWON live stream.

Families were encouraged to attend this special time of prayer for our nation, state and community. The theme for the 2020 National Day of Prayer observation was “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth” from Habakkuk 2:14. “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters covers the sea.”

A local interdenominational committee organized the Bartlesville event again this year. Local ministers, ministry leaders and community leaders participated in the service.

As our nation struggles with COVID-19, foreign and domestic threats, economic insecurity, cultural tensions, and challenges to basic constitutional rights, citizens of the United States were preparing to heed the call by our elected leaders to exercise one of their most precious freedoms – the right to gather, turn to God, and pray. In response, millions prayed virtually or in socially distanced events across the nation, where they took time out of their daily schedules to intercede on behalf of their community, their nation, and their leaders.

The National Day of Prayer is not just a vital part of American’s heritage, but is as relevant and critical today as it was at the first call by our Continental Congress in 1775. Established in public law by a join resolution of Congress signed by President Truman in 1952, then amended to designate the day under the 100th Congress and President Reagan in 1988, it states that “The President shall issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups and as individuals.”

