Posted: May 06, 2020 3:21 PMUpdated: May 06, 2020 4:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Congratulations, to Sonja Jenner of Bartlesville for winning day six of Bartlesville Radio's My Mom's Priceless Digital Scavenger Hunt. Jenner won a four hour cleaning valued at $140 from Simply Maid, and some Price Tower gallery tour passes.

Jenner won the prize by going to the Simply Maid OK Facebook page to see what the estimated annual worth of the various tasks a mom performs at home was.

Jenner said her mom – Mary Ruth Stegar – is 87 years old. Stegar has spent most of her life taking care of others. Living on a farm most of her life, Stegar was miles from her friends. But that didn't stop her from helping others. Stegar took care of an elderly neighbor by fixing meals, visiting her often or calling her on the phone, took her to appointments, and always included her in family events.

For years, Stegar hosted Bible studies for the neighbor ladies. She never hesitated to serve or help others. She would take her grandsons fishing, and always find ways to entertain her grandchildren.

When she was in her 70's, Stegar still played badminton in the backyard with her granddaughters. Her faith in God, compassion, love for others, patience, and prayers have been an inspiration to me throughout my life. Even in unpleasant circumstances, her trust in God is so evident, she doesn't worry, she leaves it in God's hands. This is a example for all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Now, at this time in her life, Stegar may not be able to do all the things she used to, but she continues to live her life to the fullest, as best she can and continues to count each day as a blessing.

It's our first ever Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt! Bartlesville Radio and our participating sponsors are saluting Mom for Mother's Day and giving you chances to win gifts for her each day through Mother's Day.

You will be asked each day to go the website of our daily featured business and discover something in our Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt. When you find it, email that information to mom@bartlesvilleradio.com and also tell us why your mom is priceless.

One lucky winner will be drawn each day before 5:00 p.m. You have a chance at winning a specific prize each day and qualifying for the grand prize plus some Price Tower gallery tour passes.

All entries will be eligible for the grand prize: a stay at the Price Tower, Gallery/Tower tours and a Copper Bar Gift Certificate.

Stay tuned to your favorite station on Thursday to find out how you can win dinner for two from Frida's Cocina Mexicana.