Posted: May 06, 2020 2:37 PMUpdated: May 06, 2020 2:37 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville has yet to feel the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Bartlesville’s chief financial officer Jason Muninger the city may not feel the effects until next month.

Muninger says in terms of the general fund the city is still on track. According to the interim financial report, the city’s general fund sales tax revenue exceeds the amounts of any of the previous four years. This report captures budget expectations through nine months of the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Muninger says a drop is expected in the months to come but it is manageable.

The council would approve the report at Monday night’s virtual meeting.