Posted: May 06, 2020 2:36 PMUpdated: May 06, 2020 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska EMS Director Kenneth Freeman was at Monday evening's city council meeting talking about the possibility of adding an ambulance committee for the city. After speaking with his staff, Freeman believes this will help with continuity and add community support as well.

Freeman let the councilors know that any final decision will ultimately be made at council meetings, but there will be discussion on the vision and projects needing to be completed by the Pawhuska Ambulance Service. Freeman added that a member of the council will also be invited to attend the meetings. Freeman stressed it is important to get the community involved in knowing what decisions are being made.

The council approved the formation of the committee. Freeman expects the advisory committee to begin meeting on a quarterly basis.